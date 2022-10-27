Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Stephens from $86.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Trading Up 1.9 %

Ryder System stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.66. 6,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.59. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $91.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.32.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. Ryder System had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of R. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 59.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.