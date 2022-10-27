Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Short Interest Update

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 1,070.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Sabine Royalty Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $16,131,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $9,760,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 156.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 27,755 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SBR traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.59. 62,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,662. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average is $71.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.56. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $90.73.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.53% and a return on equity of 774.40%. The firm had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $1.017 dividend. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.84.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

See Also

