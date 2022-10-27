Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €4.75 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) has been given a €4.75 ($4.85) target price by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential downside of 28.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LHA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($8.67) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.40) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.70 ($7.86) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

ETR LHA traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €6.65 ($6.79). 2,610,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.39. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €5.24 ($5.35) and a 52 week high of €7.92 ($8.08). The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion and a PE ratio of -3.38.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

