Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €36.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($36.73) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a €31.00 ($31.63) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Warburg Research set a €25.20 ($25.71) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($17.14) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Evonik Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

EVK opened at €18.89 ($19.27) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($33.64). The company has a fifty day moving average of €18.39 and a 200 day moving average of €21.39.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

