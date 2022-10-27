Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.27

Shares of Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.27 and traded as low as $4.82. Santos shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 21,000 shares trading hands.

Santos Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27.

Santos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia.

