Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 691,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,835 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $49,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SCHD stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.79. 105,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,564. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.70. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.