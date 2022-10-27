Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Short Interest Update

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,600 shares, an increase of 698.1% from the September 30th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCRYY shares. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Scor from €31.00 ($31.63) to €21.50 ($21.94) in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Scor from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Scor from €35.00 ($35.71) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Scor from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Scor from €33.00 ($33.67) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.66.

Scor Trading Up 1.8 %

SCRYY traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.51. 12,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,920. Scor has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08.

Scor Company Profile

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Scor had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Scor will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

