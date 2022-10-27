Seiren Games Network (SERG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $291.90 Million

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Seiren Games Network token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seiren Games Network has a total market cap of $291.90 million and approximately $17,009.00 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Seiren Games Network has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Seiren Games Network Profile

Seiren Games Network’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Seiren Games Network is serg.network.

Seiren Games Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

