Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 14,780 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 276.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,122 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 14,780 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 1.1% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,176.5% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 217 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,471. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.92. The stock has a market cap of $109.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.90%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

