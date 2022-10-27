Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Update

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the September 30th total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Seven & i Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SVNDY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 109,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,111. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37. Seven & i has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

