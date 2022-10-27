Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.50-8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.59. Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.50-$8.80 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $277.84.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $221.85. 1,755,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,920. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.32. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $749,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $854,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 521,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,872,000 after acquiring an additional 174,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

