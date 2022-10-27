Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Raised by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,099.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,537,257 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,742,126 shares during the period. Shopify makes up 3.7% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Shopify worth $296,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 392.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 266.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Shopify by 163.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Up 16.3 %

Shopify stock traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,034,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,329,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.82. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shopify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.18.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.