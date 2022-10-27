Short Interest in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVW) Drops By 35.7%

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Gores Holdings VII Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GSEVW stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,588. Gores Holdings VII has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gores Holdings VII

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 1,001.4% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 536,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 487,591 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

