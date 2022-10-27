Short Interest in Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Increases By 200.0%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Guangdong Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Guangdong Investment stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average of $52.42. Guangdong Investment has a 52-week low of $35.86 and a 52-week high of $73.11.

Guangdong Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.1419 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Guangdong Investment Company Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on GGDVY shares. HSBC upgraded Guangdong Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Guangdong Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, infrastructure and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

