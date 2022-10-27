Short Interest in HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Drops By 58.7%

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the September 30th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HCW Biologics Stock Up 0.9 %

HCWB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.18. 10,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,337. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. HCW Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $7.05.

Get HCW Biologics alerts:

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other HCW Biologics news, CFO Rebecca Byam purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 205,452 shares in the company, valued at $513,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 104,000 shares of company stock valued at $265,230. 44.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HCW Biologics stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) by 2,056.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,598 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of HCW Biologics worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCW Biologics

(Get Rating)

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCW Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCW Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.