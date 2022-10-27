Short Interest in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Grows By 42.5%

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,000 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the September 30th total of 168,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Up 1.6 %

Horizon Technology Finance stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.45. 89,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,833. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRZN. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Technology Finance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CPR Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.5% in the second quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 47,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 12.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.