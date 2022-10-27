Short Interest in Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Drops By 80.0%

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICHBF remained flat at $10.95 during trading on Wednesday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. The company provides commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. Industrias CH, S.

