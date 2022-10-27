Short Interest in JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Drops By 52.0%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

JSR Stock Performance

JSCPY stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.79. 969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,600. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85. JSR has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.41.

JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $720.17 million for the quarter.

About JSR

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers synthetic rubbers, such as styrene-butadiene rubber, poly-butadiene rubber, ethylene, and propylene rubber and compounded products; thermoplastic elastomers and compounded products; latex for paper processing; general industrial-use latex; acrylic emulsions; high-functional dispersants; industrial particles; materials for heat insulation paints; materials for batteries; butadiene monomers, etc.

