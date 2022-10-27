Short Interest in Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Drops By 97.1%

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the September 30th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised KAO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Get KAO alerts:

KAO Stock Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:KAOOY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 413,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,600. KAO has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $11.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.16.

About KAO

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It operates through five segments: Hygiene and Living Care Business, Health and Beauty Care Business, Life Care Business, Cosmetics Business, and Chemical Business. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers laundry detergents; fabric treatments; kitchen, paper, and house cleaning products; sanitary napkins; and baby diapers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.