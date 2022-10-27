Short Interest in Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Drops By 98.2%

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the September 30th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kyocera Stock Performance

Shares of Kyocera stock traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $49.41. 90,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kyocera has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.87.

Get Kyocera alerts:

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The company offers fine ceramic components; automotive components; optical components; and inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and boards for use in industrial machinery, general industrial, smartphones and communication infrastructures, and automotive-related markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.