Short Interest in Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) Rises By 511.8%

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 511.8% from the September 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Locafy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LCFY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.46. 301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,161. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74. Locafy has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

Institutional Trading of Locafy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Locafy stock. Wolfswood Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Locafy comprises approximately 0.3% of Wolfswood Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Locafy Company Profile

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners.

