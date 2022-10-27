Short Interest in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOBW) Increases By 213.5%

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOBW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 213.5% from the September 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

ScION Tech Growth II Stock Performance

Shares of SCOBW stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 72,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,918. ScION Tech Growth II has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.79.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ScION Tech Growth II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScION Tech Growth II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.