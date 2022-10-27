Short Interest in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Drops By 63.5%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 63.5% from the September 30th total of 40,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 742,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SenesTech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNES remained flat at $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 635,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,135. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.33. SenesTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 95.67% and a negative net margin of 1,170.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SenesTech will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SenesTech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNES Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SenesTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

