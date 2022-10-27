Short Interest in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) Drops By 87.5%

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the September 30th total of 132,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SportsTek Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPTK. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SportsTek Acquisition by 84.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 42,185 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 56,156.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 161,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 161,169 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 4.1% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 161,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,954,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SportsTek Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPTK remained flat at $9.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,922. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. SportsTek Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

SportsTek Acquisition Company Profile

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses within the sports and related sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

