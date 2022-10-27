Short Interest in Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Increases By 106.7%

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,000 shares, a growth of 106.7% from the September 30th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Swire Pacific Price Performance

Shares of SWRAY traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $6.88. 54,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. Swire Pacific has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $7.92.

Get Swire Pacific alerts:

Swire Pacific Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.1291 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.