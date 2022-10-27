Short Interest in Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Declines By 70.9%

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 70.9% from the September 30th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,721,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Touchpoint Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TGHI remained flat at $0.00 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,596,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,378,230. Touchpoint Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.
About Touchpoint Group
