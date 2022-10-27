Short Interest in Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Grows By 462.5%

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 462.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Trigano Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TGNOF remained flat at $190.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.00. Trigano has a 52 week low of $190.00 and a 52 week high of $215.50.
About Trigano
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trigano (TGNOF)
- Kimberly-Clark Products Post Weak Quarter Despite Raising Prices
- Why is Kraft Heinz Stock Moving Higher? It’s a Great Bargain
- Is This The Bottom For Canopy Growth Corporation?
- Solar-Industry Small Cap Array Set For Big EPS Growth In 2023
- Why Comerica is a Financial Stock to Bank On
Receive News & Ratings for Trigano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.