Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-1.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $245-255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274.90 million. Silicon Laboratories also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.93-$1.03 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut Silicon Laboratories from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of SLAB stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.80. The company had a trading volume of 848,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,217. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a current ratio of 7.37. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $113.47 and a twelve month high of $211.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.81.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 239.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.44, for a total transaction of $200,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,045.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,355.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $1,127,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

