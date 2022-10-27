Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Down 4.2%

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) fell 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.19 and last traded at $23.19. 17,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 541,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

A number of research firms have commented on SFNC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $175,135.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,413,000 after acquiring an additional 911,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,814,000 after purchasing an additional 677,796 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,018,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,043,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,649,000 after acquiring an additional 376,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 525,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 347,052 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

