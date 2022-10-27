Simplex Trading LLC Has $3.89 Million Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Simplex Trading LLC cut its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,888 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 119.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter valued at about $349,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SPXL stock opened at $64.08 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $147.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.96 and its 200-day moving average is $77.12.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

