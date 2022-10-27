Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.63-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.3-$62.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.35 million. Simulations Plus also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.63-$0.67 EPS.

NASDAQ SLP traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,735. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $67.59. The company has a market cap of $959.79 million, a PE ratio of 83.21 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

SLP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Simulations Plus from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $991,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,077,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,060,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $991,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,077,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,060,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $1,114,260.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,099,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,095,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 233.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 12.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

