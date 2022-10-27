Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.81

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 1498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

Sino Land Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08.

Sino Land Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.2476 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is a boost from Sino Land’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 5.33%.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

