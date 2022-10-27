Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Up 497.8% in October

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 497.8% from the September 30th total of 342,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Sintx Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sintx Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.37% of Sintx Technologies worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

Sintx Technologies Price Performance

Sintx Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. 67,031,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,319. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43. Sintx Technologies has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Sintx Technologies

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sintx Technologies to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications primarily in the United States. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.