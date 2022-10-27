SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.16-1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16. SITE Centers also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.16 EPS.
Shares of NYSE SITC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,881,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,358. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.53. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.09%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter worth $207,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
