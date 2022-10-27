Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Short Interest Update

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the September 30th total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Sixth Wave Innovations Price Performance

SIXWF stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,680. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. Sixth Wave Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

Get Sixth Wave Innovations alerts:

About Sixth Wave Innovations

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Sixth Wave Innovations, Inc is a development stage nanotechnology company with patented technologies. It is focused on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs). The firm’s technologies include Affinity cannabinoid purification system, which is used to detect and appropriate cannabinoids such as CBD, THC, CBG, CBC, CBN &THCv and IXOS, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.