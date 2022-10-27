Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Short Interest Update

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the September 30th total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Sixth Wave Innovations Price Performance
SIXWF stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,680. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. Sixth Wave Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.25.
About Sixth Wave Innovations
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sixth Wave Innovations (SIXWF)
- Kimberly-Clark Products Post Weak Quarter Despite Raising Prices
- Why is Kraft Heinz Stock Moving Higher? It’s a Great Bargain
- Is This The Bottom For Canopy Growth Corporation?
- Unity Software is the Other Video Game Engine To Watch
- Solar-Industry Small Cap Array Set For Big EPS Growth In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.