Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

TSE SOT.UN traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$4.78. 300,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,937. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$383.23 million and a P/E ratio of 5.16. Slate Office REIT has a 52 week low of C$4.21 and a 52 week high of C$5.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOT.UN. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares set a C$4.40 price target on shares of Slate Office REIT and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities set a C$4.75 price target on shares of Slate Office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.45 to C$5.35 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Slate Office REIT

About Slate Office REIT

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.54 per share, with a total value of C$1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,564,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$47,964,646. Insiders have bought 303,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,137 over the last 90 days.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

