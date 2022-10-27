SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires 346 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 5.6% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $21,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $273.02. 2,492,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,763,952. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.37.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

