SlateStone Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.54.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded up $7.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.52. The company had a trading volume of 205,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $228.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.83.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

