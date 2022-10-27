SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 1,818 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Susquehanna cut PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.19.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $87.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,448,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $244.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.31. The company has a market capitalization of $101.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

