SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 63 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,970,044,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 500,901 shares of company stock valued at $168,282,556. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.59.

LLY stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $357.91. 68,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,038. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $361.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $340.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

