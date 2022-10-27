Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29. Sleep Number also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.50-$2.00 EPS.

Sleep Number Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SNBR stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $36.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,753. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $97.94. The company has a market capitalization of $804.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.08.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $549.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.14 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,872,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 414.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 56,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 45,663 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 66.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 42,406 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 287.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 32,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 34.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after buying an additional 31,538 shares during the last quarter.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

