Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Trading 10.6% Higher

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) traded up 10.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.23 and last traded at $37.07. 11,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 369,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.51.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $804.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.08.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.92. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $549.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. CWM LLC boosted its position in Sleep Number by 164.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sleep Number by 135.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the first quarter worth $276,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the first quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Sleep Number by 2,996.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

