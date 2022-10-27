SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Up 1,019.8% in October

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, an increase of 1,019.8% from the September 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 832,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of SOBKY stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 335,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,589. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97. SoftBank has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $14.26.
