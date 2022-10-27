Softcat plc (SCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 29.20 ($0.35) per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Softcat’s previous dividend of $7.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SCT opened at GBX 1,181 ($14.27) on Thursday. Softcat has a 12 month low of GBX 1,059 ($12.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,026 ($24.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,205.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,311.70. The company has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,307.84.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCT. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,010 ($24.29) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

