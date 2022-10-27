Songbird Trading Down 5% Over Last Week (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. In the last week, Songbird has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Songbird has a market capitalization of $172.40 million and $1.48 million worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Songbird token can now be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
About Songbird
Songbird launched on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz.
Songbird Token Trading
