Songbird Trading Down 5% Over Last Week (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. In the last week, Songbird has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Songbird has a market capitalization of $172.40 million and $1.48 million worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Songbird token can now be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Songbird alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,210.43 or 0.30414563 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00011889 BTC.

About Songbird

Songbird launched on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog. Songbird’s official website is flare.xyz.

Songbird Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Songbird should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Songbird using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Songbird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Songbird and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.