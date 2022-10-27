Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Director Philip A. Strasburg Sells 2,000 Shares

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) Director Philip A. Strasburg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $14,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,118 shares in the company, valued at $314,120.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of SOTK stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.92 million, a P/E ratio of 76.89 and a beta of -0.12. Sono-Tek Co. has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39.
Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 million. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sono-Tek from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Sono-Tek from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
