Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Director Philip A. Strasburg Sells 2,000 Shares

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) Director Philip A. Strasburg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $14,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,118 shares in the company, valued at $314,120.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sono-Tek Price Performance

Shares of SOTK stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.92 million, a P/E ratio of 76.89 and a beta of -0.12. Sono-Tek Co. has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 million. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sono-Tek in the second quarter worth $82,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sono-Tek by 38.0% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC bought a new stake in Sono-Tek in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Sono-Tek by 12.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sono-Tek from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Sono-Tek from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Further Reading

