Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th.

Sound Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Sound Financial Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ SFBC opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average is $38.97. Sound Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.41 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.43%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.37% of Sound Financial Bancorp worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

