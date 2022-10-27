Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Spark Networks Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LOV opened at $1.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Spark Networks has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68.
Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 million. Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 86.88% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Spark Networks will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Spark Networks Company Profile
Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.
