SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

SPMD stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.13. 29,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,026. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.40.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.