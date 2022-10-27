Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.40

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.39, with a volume of 255278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sprague Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sprague Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Sprague Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $524.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.39.

Sprague Resources Dividend Announcement

Sprague Resources ( NYSE:SRLP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is -45.79%.

Insider Activity at Sprague Resources

In related news, insider David C. Glendon sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $61,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,549.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprague Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Sprague Resources by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprague Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

